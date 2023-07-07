Large hail, damaging wind possible both Saturday and Sunday

Friday's thunderstorms will be more widespread west of Interstate 65 while activity will remain fairly isolated farther east. Severe weather is unlikely, but watch out for lightning and heavy downpours. Rain will clear out quickly this evening as temperatures fall to the low 70s overnight.
Thunderstorms will be more widespread and intense this weekend. Saturday's storms will be most likely in the afternoon and early evening. A level 1 risk is in place for large hail and damaging wind. Our threat rises to a level 2 on Sunday with better severe weather ingredients in place. Large hail and damaging wind will remain the primary threats.
Once a cold front clears through Sunday night, we should get a brief break from the stormy pattern next Monday and Tuesday. We'll be back at it with the daily storm chances by the second half of next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: W/NW 5 MPH.
SATURDAY: PM thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.