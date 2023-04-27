Large hail, damaging wind gusts possible this evening

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to pass through North Alabama this evening and through much of the night. A few storms may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is very low, but can't be completely ruled out.
Showers will linger early on Friday, but clearing skies are expected during the afternoon which will help push highs to the low and mid 70s. More dry and beautiful weather is expected during the day Saturday with highs back to the mid 70s.
One final push of rain will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will be most likely south of the Tennessee River. We'll likely see quickly clearing skies on Sunday. It will be breezy and cooler though with highs back down near 70. The first half of next week will be dry and pleasant across the Tennessee Valley.
TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms. Lows near 60. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Isolated showers. Increasing sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W 6-12 MPH.