Large brush fire now contained in Colbert County; could smoke for months

Fire crews spent much of Sunday night and Monday morning battling a large, uncontrolled brush fire in Colbert County.
Underwood Mountain Road was closed between Lime Rock Road and the south entrance of Claunch Loop during the fire.
The fire was contained Monday morning, according to Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith. He said there are active flames, but it is contained.
He said the fire was mostly in a rock pit filled with brush, wood and debris. About 4.5 acres were impacted.
People who live in the area were advised to evacuate, but no injuries were reported.
Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.
Smith said the Alabama Forestry Commission now is on scene to check the fire and remove trees around the perimeter.
Smith said the fire is expected to burn/smoke for months.