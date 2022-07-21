 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lanes blocked on westbound I-565 near Greenbrier due to wreck

  • 0
TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

Huntsville Police say two lanes of westbound Interstate 565 near Greenbrier Parkway are blocked due to a vehicle crash.

Motorists should exercise caution and expect delays in the area while first responders work to clear the scene.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you