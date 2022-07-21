Lanes blocked on westbound I-565 near Greenbrier due to wreck

Huntsville Police say two lanes of westbound Interstate 565 near Greenbrier Parkway are blocked due to a vehicle crash.
Motorists should exercise caution and expect delays in the area while first responders work to clear the scene.
