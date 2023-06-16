Lane closures for 3-year North Memorial Parkway expansion begin Monday

Starting Monday, only two lanes will be available for northbound traffic from Mastin Lake Road to the Stallworth Road entrance to Alabama A&M University due to the beginning of a long-term construction project.
The Alabama Department of Transportation says this construction set to start Monday will be a $34 million, multi-year project to add an overpass and service roads on U.S. 231/U.S. 431 at Mastin Lake Road, extending the North Memorial Parkway expressway to south of Winchester Road.
ALDOT says contractor Rogers Group will initially install temporary barriers along the outer side of the northbound roadway, reducing it to two lanes for northbound traffic from Mastin Lake Road to the Stallworth Road entrance to Alabama A&M University.
Please expect delays and drive with caution in the two-mile work zone.
Here are more details on phases of this construction project:
During the first phase of the project, ALDOT says traffic will be shifted to the inside lanes of the existing roadway for construction of northbound and southbound service roads.
During the second phase, ALDOT says traffic will be shifted to the newly-constructed service roads while the overpass and mainline are constructed in the center.
ALDOT says the start of construction is weather permitting and that the project is anticipated to take more than three years to complete.