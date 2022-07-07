Landmark 112-year-old Nashville hotel reveals lavish makeover

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson,
north central Madison, Moore, eastern Lincoln and western Franklin
Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 457 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Lynchburg to Huntland to Hazel Green.
Movement was southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Fayetteville, Lynchburg, Hazel Green, Huntland, Tims Ford Lake, New
Market, Lincoln, Elora, Hurdlow and Maxwell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Landmark 112-year-old Nashville hotel reveals lavish makeover

Billed as Nashville's third skyscraper and the city's first million-dollar hotel when it opened in 1910, The Hermitage has endured for more than a century in Tennessee's changing capital. And the grand hotel has a bright new look.

 Alyssa Rosenheck

Billed as Nashville's third skyscraper and the city's first million-dollar hotel when it opened in 1910, The Hermitage has endured for more than a century in Tennessee's changing capital.

And the grand hotel has recently undergone a transformation of its own. A multi-year restoration and redesign, complete with a makeover of The Hermitage's striking lobby, ballroom and 122 guest rooms and suites, was just unveiled.

The stunning Beaux Arts lobby, originally designed by Tennessee architect James E. R. Carpenter, has a fresh new look from design studio ForrestPerkins.

"We needed to change people's thinking about what a historic hotel looks like," designer Toby Bishop told CNN Travel via email.

The previous rich red and gold color scheme represented a more traditional approach, Bishop said, while the new space is "clean and bright, with more modern furnishings within the glorious and grand architecture of the lobby."

Delicate shades of blue and silver are used in the textured upholstery and area rugs, while the original ornate molding and plaster work has been refreshed with a brighter and cooler palette drawing inspiration from the original marble columns and pilasters.

"This resulted in a significant shift in the first impression of the space but also created a subtle balance to the historic finishes," said Bishop, an associate principal at ForrestPerkins.

The firm also redesigned the hotel's guest rooms and suites with a similar serene color palette.

Designated a National Historic Landmark in 2020, The Hermitage played a role in the 1920 battle to ratify the 19th Amendment recognizing women's right to vote. Honoring past and present remains a priority.

"Nashville is evolving in exciting ways, and it is important that we stay in step with the times and continue the hotel's legacy of providing a true luxury experience for our guests," hotel owners Robert and Molly Hardie said in a statement.

Two new restaurants from Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened in The Hermitage earlier this year. Thomas-Juul Hansen handled the design of those projects -- new-American restaurant Drusie & Darr and and an all-day cafe called The Pink Hermit.

Thomas-Juul Hansen also designed a new ladies' room featuring variegated pink marble and pink fixtures as a counterpoint to the hotel's much-photographed Art Deco men's room.

The starting summer rate at The Hermitage Hotel is $449.

The landmark hotel's move to modernize is in keeping with another project in the city it calls home. A $1.4 billion improvement and expansion plan for Nashville International Airport was announced in June.

