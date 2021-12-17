Landers McLarty Nissan gives free car to nominated community member

This holiday season, one lucky community member is receiving a free car, courtesy of Landers McLarty Nissan and its Helping Hands charity.
After receiving between 500 and 600 nominees, Landers McLarty Nissan announced the winner of a Nissan Sentra.
Their staff read over testimonials and picked who they deemed the most in need for the big Christmas gift.
Eddie Williams, general sales manager, said this is all about reaching out to the community and showing how much they truly care.
"I’ve been here 11 years, and all 11 years, we’ve always done something for the community. This is probably one of the biggest, just giving away a car," Williams said. "We’ve always given away bikes, clothing, coats and done dinners for everyone, but this is one of the biggest."
Williams said going forward, he hopes to give away four cars in December 2022. He said the plan is to give away one car per week.