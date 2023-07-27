Lana Del Rey adds recording at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio to North Alabama visit

Famed singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey joined musical history during her July visit to North Alabama.
The “Paradise” singer spent part of last weekend recording music at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, the studio revealed in a Thursday Instagram post.
“Thank you Lana for recording and hanging out with the Muscle Shoals Sound crew. History continues to be made in 2023 for the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio,” the post said in part.
Del Rey delighted fans in recent days as she showed up at various places in Florence, Russellville and other parts of the Shoals area.
In addition to charming all who met her, she even spent some time behind the counter at a Waffle House.