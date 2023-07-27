 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105-109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Lana Del Rey adds recording at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio to North Alabama visit

  • Updated
  • 0
Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey (Image from Muscle Shoals Sound Studio Instagram post)

Famed singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey joined musical history during her July visit to North Alabama.

The “Paradise” singer spent part of last weekend recording music at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, the studio revealed in a Thursday Instagram post.

“Thank you Lana for recording and hanging out with the Muscle Shoals Sound crew. History continues to be made in 2023 for the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio,” the post said in part.

Del Rey delighted fans in recent days as she showed up at various places in Florence, Russellville and other parts of the Shoals area.

In addition to charming all who met her, she even spent some time behind the counter at a Waffle House.

