Lake Guntersville starring in TV show

If you can’t make it to Lake Guntersville in person this weekend, you can at least get a good look at it on TV.
The area will be featured on the show “Facing Waves” on Bally Sports Southeast beginning this weekend. It’s set to air 5 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12. If you’re searching online, it’s season 9, episode 4.
Here’s more from a Marshall County Tourism & Sports news release:
“Facing Waves” is an exciting, outdoor adventure television show that follows world-renowned paddler Ken Whiting as he travels across the world discovering different waterways and cultures. “Facing Waves” is broadcast into more than 120 million US households through Outside TV, and the Bally regional sports networks.
Whiting and the “Facing Waves” crew came to Lake Guntersville in April of 2022 to film this show. He paddled through Morgan’s Cove, Guntersville Dam and discovered Painted Bluff and Hambrick Bat Cave during his adventures.
He also tried his hand at kayak fishing Lake Guntersville, which is best known for its large-mouth bass. Whiting dined at several local favorites as well as adventured on land to some of our best-known attractions including Cathedral Caverns State Park.