Lacey's Spring man's bond revoked, now on the run in Tennessee after contacting teen girl

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 12 PM CST Tuesday through 12 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flash flooding is also possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3 inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash flooding. - For safety information, please visit: weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&