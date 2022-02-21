 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Franklin,
Lincoln and Moore counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CST Tuesday through 12 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flash flooding is also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
- For safety information, please visit:
weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Lacey's Spring man's bond revoked, now on the run in Tennessee after contacting teen girl

  • Updated
  • 0
Adam Wilson

Adam Wilson shown shortly after May 2021 arrest 

A Morgan County man is believed to be on the run in a stolen truck in East Tennessee after an Alabama judge ordered his bond revoked in a case where he'd been charged with interference of child custody.

Adam Wilson was the subject of an Amber Alert manhunt in May 2021.  He was caught with a 16-year-old girl five hours after that alert went out and was arrested.

A condition of the 36-year-old man's bond was that he have no contact with the teenager.

Prosecutors filed seeking to have his bond revoked after Wilson contacted the teen last week and was located in her residence in Sevier County, Tennessee.

Sevier County Sheriff's investigators say Wilson is thought to have stolen a 1996 Blue Ford F-150 truck bearing the license plate number CVK-355, which was taken in the area where Wilson was known to be on foot.  

Wilson's direction of travel is not known.

 
 

