Lacey's Spring man's bond revoked, now on the run in Tennessee after contacting teen girl

A Morgan County man is believed to be on the run in a stolen truck in East Tennessee after an Alabama judge ordered his bond revoked in a case where he'd been charged with interference of child custody.
Adam Wilson was the subject of an Amber Alert manhunt in May 2021. He was caught with a 16-year-old girl five hours after that alert went out and was arrested.
A condition of the 36-year-old man's bond was that he have no contact with the teenager.
Prosecutors filed seeking to have his bond revoked after Wilson contacted the teen last week and was located in her residence in Sevier County, Tennessee.
Sevier County Sheriff's investigators say Wilson is thought to have stolen a 1996 Blue Ford F-150 truck bearing the license plate number CVK-355, which was taken in the area where Wilson was known to be on foot.
Wilson's direction of travel is not known.