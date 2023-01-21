Lacey's Spring man arrested on sex offense, other charges in Morgan County

A Lacey's Spring man is now behind bars in Morgan County facing several charges, following a reported sexual assault.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it happened Saturday morning.
After interviewing the victim, deputies and investigators developed 23-year-old Christopher Walter Hutchens, of Lacey's Spring, as a suspect.
Authorities attempted to contact Hutchens who fled on foot from a home on Mack Brown Rd in Lacey's Spring.
Hutchens was found near a wooded area, where he proceeded to brandish a handgun.
Deputies were able to disarm Hutchens and take him into custody.
Investigators have charged Hutchens with:
▪️13A-6-66 - Sex Offense-Sexual Contact - Compulsion - No Consent
▪️13A-10-52 - Attempting to Elude a Police Officer (Misdemeanor)
▪️13A-6-23 - Menacing (Gun)
Hutchens was transported to and booked in the Morgan County Jail.
Bond was set at $200,600.00.