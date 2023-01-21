 Skip to main content
Lacey's Spring man arrested on sex offense, other charges in Morgan County

Christopher Walter Hutchens

A Lacey's Spring man is now behind bars in Morgan County facing several charges, following a reported sexual assault.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it happened Saturday morning.

After interviewing the victim, deputies and investigators developed 23-year-old Christopher Walter Hutchens, of Lacey's Spring, as a suspect.

Authorities attempted to contact Hutchens who fled on foot from a home on Mack Brown Rd in Lacey's Spring.

Hutchens was found near a wooded area, where he proceeded to brandish a handgun.

Deputies were able to disarm Hutchens and take him into custody.

Investigators have charged Hutchens with:

▪️13A-6-66 - Sex Offense-Sexual Contact - Compulsion - No Consent

▪️13A-10-52 - Attempting to Elude a Police Officer (Misdemeanor)

▪️13A-6-23 - Menacing (Gun)

Hutchens was transported to and booked in the Morgan County Jail.

Bond was set at $200,600.00.

