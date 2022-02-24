Lacey’s Spring man at center of 2-state manhunt captured in Morgan County

Morgan County Sheriff’s Ron Puckett says deputies have captured Adam Wilson, who earlier Thursday was spotted wearing grey clothing in the Seagroves Road area off Highway 231 in Union Grove (Lacey's Spring).
The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area.
Wilson was wanted on warrants in Alabama and Tennessee.
WAAY reported Monday that authorities believed Wilson to be on the run in a stolen truck in East Tennessee after an Alabama judge ordered his bond revoked in a case in which he'd been charged with interference of child custody.
Wilson was the subject of an Amber Alert manhunt in May 2021. He was caught with a 16-year-old girl five hours after that alert went out and was arrested.
A condition of the 36-year-old man's bond was that he have no contact with the teenager.
Prosecutors sought to have his bond revoked after Wilson contacted the teen last week and was located in her residence in Sevier County, Tennessee.
Sevier County Sheriff's investigators said Wilson is thought to have stolen a blue 1996 Ford F-150 truck bearing the Tennessee license plate number CVK-355, which was taken in the area where Wilson was known to be on foot.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Morgan County Sheriff's Investigator Caleb Brooks at 256-350-6193, use the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Tiplink here or call the Sevier County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Office at 865-453-4668.