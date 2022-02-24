 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Thursday was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13.1 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.1 feet on 03/30/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Lacey’s Spring man at center of 2-state manhunt captured in Morgan County

  • Updated
  • 0
Adam Wilson

Adam Wilson

Morgan County Sheriff’s Ron Puckett says deputies have captured Adam Wilson, who earlier Thursday was spotted wearing grey clothing in the Seagroves Road area off Highway 231 in Union Grove (Lacey's Spring).

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area.

Wilson was wanted on warrants in Alabama and Tennessee.

WAAY reported Monday that authorities believed Wilson to be on the run in a stolen truck in East Tennessee after an Alabama judge ordered his bond revoked in a case in which he'd been charged with interference of child custody.

Wilson was the subject of an Amber Alert manhunt in May 2021. He was caught with a 16-year-old girl five hours after that alert went out and was arrested.

A condition of the 36-year-old man's bond was that he have no contact with the teenager.

Prosecutors sought to have his bond revoked after Wilson contacted the teen last week and was located in her residence in Sevier County, Tennessee.

Sevier County Sheriff's investigators said Wilson is thought to have stolen a blue 1996 Ford F-150 truck bearing the Tennessee license plate number CVK-355, which was taken in the area where Wilson was known to be on foot.  

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Morgan County Sheriff's Investigator Caleb Brooks at 256-350-6193, use the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Tiplink here or call the Sevier County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Office at 865-453-4668.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

