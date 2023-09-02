Labor Day Weekend and back-to-work forecast

Mostly clear skies remain in the forecast overnight Saturday allowing temperatures to cool, leaving us in the upper 60s for when you wake up on Sunday.
We'll keep the sunshine all day on Sunday and Monday making it the perfect weekend to spend some time in the great outdoors. High temperatures will sit in the low 90s each day with only the slightest hint of a breeze. All that to say, pack the SPF and the sunglasses if you're headed out on the lake or hosting a holiday weekend backyard BBQ for Labor Day!
Monday-Wednesday follow this weekend's forecast also verbatim with sunshine and high temperatures in the low 90s. Thursday afternoon is our next chance for rain with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible. Friday will feature some brief rain in the late morning and early afternoon before both the rain and the cloud cover clear out just in time for next weekend. High temperatures will sit near 90 both days.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: ESE calm
SUNDAY: Sunny and much warmer! Highs in the low 90s. Wind: SE 5 mph.