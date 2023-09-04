Labor Day dinnertime forecast and what you can expect out-the-door Tuesday morning

The remainder of Labor Day will be dry and partly cloudy for most. One or two spot showers are possible this evening but the vast majority of us will remain dry.
When you first wake up on Tuesday to head back to work or to school, temperatures will be near 70. Isolated rain is in the forecast for those of us west of the I-65 corridor. Tuesday afternoon will feature a mix of clouds and sun and high temperatures in the low 90s. Southern Tennessee is likely to see some brief scattered thunderstorms around dinnertime, while the rest of the Valley will remain primarily dry.
A cold front is moving through late Wednesday afternoon and will bring scattered thunderstorms throughout the late afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will sit in the low 90s for the day. Thursday through Sunday will remain dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures below average and in the mid and upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers late. Lows around 70. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated rain. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: WSW 5-10 MPH.