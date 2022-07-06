Ky Bush named to All-Star Futures Game

MADISON – The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce that starting pitcher Ky Bush has been named to the American League roster for the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. The prospect-filled game will take place Saturday, July 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles as part of MLB All-Star Saturday.
“I’m very thankful to be picked to the Futures Game and represent the Angels organization,” Bush said. “It’s going to be a really exciting experience, and I can’t wait for it.”
Bush becomes the second Trash Pandas player to earn a Futures Game selection after Reid Detmers pitched in the game last season at Coors Field in Denver.
“It’s going to be very cool to have the opportunity to go to such a historic stadium like Dodger Stadium and pitch on that mound,” Bush added. “It’s a chance to go out there and prove myself, have fun, meet some cool guys and learn what it’s all about.”
Currently ranked as the Los Angeles Angels No. 4 prospect by MLB.com, Bush has spent his first full minor league season in the Rocket City rotation. In 13 starts for Rocket City, Bush is currently 5-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 63.2 innings pitched. He currently ranks among the Southern League leaders in wins (T-4th, 5), WHIP (6th, 1.21), ERA (7th, 3.53), and opponents’ batting average (8th, .240). He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 11 of his 13 starts in his first stint at the Double-A level.
From May 21 to June 17, Bush went on a run of five consecutive quality starts, earning the win in three of them and posting a 1.48 ERA, allowing just five earned runs in 30.1 innings while striking out 29. He was at his best on June 17 against Montgomery, firing six scoreless innings, striking out five to earn his fifth victory of the season.
Bush’s next start is scheduled for Saturday night, July 9 against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV.