Kremlin spokesman says he doesn’t know if Alabama men fighting for Ukraine are Russian prisoners

Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh and Alexander Drueke

A spokesman for Russia says he doesn’t know if two missing Alabama men are prisoners in his country.

Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, of Hartselle and John-Robert Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa both left the United States earlier this year to volunteer to fight for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Neither have been heard from since early June, and family members, Alabama leaders in Washington and the White House are trying to determine the whereabouts of both men.

Their families fear they’ve been taken captive by Russian forces. (Huynh’s fiancée spoke with WAAY 31 Wednesday. See that here)

"No, I do not have the information. Perhaps, the Defense Ministry has some information, but I don't," Dmitry Peskov, spokesman, said at a press briefing on Thursday in response to a question whether the Kremlin has any information about the captured and missing U.S. citizens.

CNN reports that Huynh and Drueke went missing June 9 while fighting near the town of Izbytske with Ukraine's 92nd mechanized brigade. A post on a Russian propaganda channel on Telegram the following day claimed two Americans had been captured near Kharkiv.

None of that has been confirmed by U.S. officials.

At a press briefing Thursday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House is “working very hard to learn more about” the location of Huynh and Drueke.

“Our hearts go out to their families during this difficult time that they're going through. It's worth repeating and we have said this many times that … it's not the time for Americans to go to Ukraine during this time of war,” she said.

