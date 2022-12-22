 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Life threatening wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below
zero, mainly in the higher elevations. Other locations will
reach zero to 10 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Through noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate layered clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Kobe Brown scores 31, Missouri upsets No. 16 Illinois 93-71

  • Updated
  • 0
Kobe Brown

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists, and D’Moi Hodge added 20 points to lead Missouri to a 93-71 upset of No. 16 Illinois in their annual neutral site contest.

Brown’s 31 points were the most in school history against Illinois.

Terrence Shannon Jr scored 22 points and Matthew Mayer added 16 but Illinois (8-4) has dropped two of three contests since upsetting then-No. 2 Texas on Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

DeAndre Gholston added 15 points and Ronnie DeGray III scored 10 for Missouri (11-1).

Recommended for you