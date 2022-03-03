Knife-wielding Morgan County woman charged with forcing entry into home, attacking homeowner

A Morgan County woman was arrested after authorities say she forced her way into a home.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a residence on Gilchrist Road in Somerville for a burglary call. The homeowner said a woman forced her way into the residence. She was armed with a knife and pepper spray and physically assaulted the victim.
The victim told deputies they knew the woman, and that she took off before they arrived.
Kristian Joy Lawrimore, 23, of Danville was identified as a suspect. She surrendered at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, where she was arrested and charged with burglary.
Bond was set at $50,000.