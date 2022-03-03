 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Knife-wielding Morgan County woman charged with forcing entry into home, attacking homeowner

  • Updated
  • 0
Kristian Joy Lawrimore

Kristian Joy Lawrimore

A Morgan County woman was arrested after authorities say she forced her way into a home.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a residence on Gilchrist Road in Somerville for a burglary call. The homeowner said a woman forced her way into the residence. She was armed with a knife and pepper spray and physically assaulted the victim.

The victim told deputies they knew the woman, and that she took off before they arrived.

Kristian Joy Lawrimore, 23, of Danville was identified as a suspect. She surrendered at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, where she was arrested and charged with burglary.

Bond was set at $50,000.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you