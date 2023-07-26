Kittens found in box along Franklin County, TN highway amid spike in abandoned animal

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee is looking for whoever dumped a box of kittens.
The eight kittens were taken to Franklin County Animal Control.
They're lucky to to be alive after being dumped along Highway 41A in Winchester on a hot summer day.
"A citizen was just driving by and at the moment they got close to the box they noticed a kitten jumped out," Franklin County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Sam Davidson said.
They stopped, called animal control and took the kittens in.
"Two of them were in there looking like they were having a heat stroke, very overheated," Animal Control Officer Heather Snyder said. "The others seemed to be okay. We got them in, got them cooled down and they're doing a lot better now."
The good news is two of the eight kittens have already been adopted.
Right now, they're seeing an influx of animals being dumped.
In a recent 24-hour period, multiple litters of puppies were dumped on the side of the road. Some adult dogs were dumped too.
They were found on both rural roads and major highways.
"Right now, we have 68 cats and we have 64 dogs," Snyder said.
That's over capacity for Franklin County Tennessee's animal control. They prefer that than for people to dump an animal on the side of the road.
"If the person who had the kittens in the box would've just driven here and said, 'I have kittens I can't keep,' we would've said okay and taken them as long as they live in our county," Snyder said.
Animal cruelty charges are pending in this case once an arrest is made.
The sheriff's office says they checked nearby surveillance video and weren't able to catch anything.
"If somebody can't take care of an animal, they can come surrender that animal to animal control and we will rehome it," Davidson said.
If you have any information on who dumped the kittens, please call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 931-962-0123.