 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105-109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Kittens found in box along Franklin County, TN highway amid spike in abandoned animal

  • Updated
  • 0
Kittens dumped in Franklin County TN

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee is looking for whoever dumped a box of kittens.

The eight kittens were taken to Franklin County Animal Control.

They're lucky to to be alive after being dumped along Highway 41A in Winchester on a hot summer day.

"A citizen was just driving by and at the moment they got close to the box they noticed a kitten jumped out," Franklin County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Sam Davidson said.

They stopped, called animal control and took the kittens in.

"Two of them were in there looking like they were having a heat stroke, very overheated," Animal Control Officer Heather Snyder said. "The others seemed to be okay. We got them in, got them cooled down and they're doing a lot better now."

The good news is two of the eight kittens have already been adopted.

Right now, they're seeing an influx of animals being dumped.

In a recent 24-hour period, multiple litters of puppies were dumped on the side of the road. Some adult dogs were dumped too.

They were found on both rural roads and major highways.

"Right now, we have 68 cats and we have 64 dogs," Snyder said.

That's over capacity for Franklin County Tennessee's animal control. They prefer that than for people to dump an animal on the side of the road.

"If the person who had the kittens in the box would've just driven here and said, 'I have kittens I can't keep,' we would've said okay and taken them as long as they live in our county," Snyder said.

Animal cruelty charges are pending in this case once an arrest is made.

The sheriff's office says they checked nearby surveillance video and weren't able to catch anything.

"If somebody can't take care of an animal, they can come surrender that animal to animal control and we will rehome it," Davidson said.

If you have any information on who dumped the kittens, please call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 931-962-0123.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you