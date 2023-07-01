Kira Lewis Jr. hosts third annual We Aim Higher basketball camp

Former Hazel Green and Alabama star Kira Lewis Jr. returned to Hazel Green High School Saturday to host his third annual We Aim Higher basketball camp.
The New Orleans Pelicans' guard just finished his third season in the NBA and had to come back home to help teach the next generations of hoopers.
Hosting the camp on the court where his jersey hangs in the rafters, Lewis said it was important to let the kids know they can achieve their dreams, like he did.
"I just told them, 'Take it day-by-day. It won't happen overnight. Just keep working hard, that's all I did. And have fun with it,'" Lewis said.