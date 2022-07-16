Kira Lewis Jr. hosts 2nd annual We Aim Higher basketball camp

For Kira Lewis Jr., it’s all about coming back and giving back.
The former Hazel Green star, and current New Orleans Pelican, was back in North Alabama on Saturday to host his second annual We Aim Higher basketball camp.
The 2020 first-rounder said the message of his camp is to have kids shoot for the stars, even when they think they’ve reached their full potential in both basketball and everyday life. Lewis said it's important they never take anything for granted and maximize every day.
The guard had his number retired by the Trojans Saturday morning and said he’s always happy to give back to the community that made him the man he is today.
“It means a lot. We’re showing the kids that I care about this community, coming back to have this camp for the second year and in the future as well. You know, they teach me a lot, I try to teach them as much as I can but it's just overall a great experience,” Lewis said.
The former Crimson Tide star has been very generous since going pro, buying his parents a new house last year. This year, Lewis surprised all of the camp’s 15-year-old with new iPads.
“Just giving the kids something they can remember for the rest of they life,” he said. “I just feel like if you give somebody something, you always get blessed in return so you know it's doing the best thing I can to make this the best experience.”