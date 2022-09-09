 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

King Charles III addresses Britain, the world after death of Queen Elizabeth

  • Updated
  • 0
King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort

Britain's King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, look at floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, planned to meet with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

ABC News plans to air a special report at 12 p.m. Friday featuring King Charles III of Britain's first public address since Thursday's death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

You can watch ABC News' live coverage here and on TV on WAAY 31.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you