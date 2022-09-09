King Charles III addresses Britain, the world after death of Queen Elizabeth

ABC News plans to air a special report at 12 p.m. Friday featuring King Charles III of Britain's first public address since Thursday's death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
You can watch ABC News' live coverage here and on TV on WAAY 31.
ABC News plans to air a special report at 12 p.m. Friday featuring King Charles III of Britain's first public address since Thursday's death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
You can watch ABC News' live coverage here and on TV on WAAY 31.
Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com