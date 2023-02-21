Kindergartners at Creekside Primary learn all about weather with WAAY 31

Kindergarten students at Creekside Primary School were extra excited for a Tuesday weather visit with WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello.
With the help of "The Cat in the Hat," Grace and the students learned all about the foundations for weather. They talked about everything from cloud types to thunder and lightning to tornadoes, fog and smog!
These students paid attention so well and asked fabulous questions, including how weather forms, how hurricanes and tornadoes form, and why lightning has a zig-zag pattern in the sky.
Each student also got to tour StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and take home one of the famous red WAAY 31 backpacks, filled with coloring pages, prizes and our StormTracker Safety Guide!
Thank you for an amazing visit, Creekside!