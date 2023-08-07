 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kilpatrick community cleaning up storm damage in DeKalb County

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage on CR-124 in Kilpatrick

Strong storms caused a lot of damage across the region on Monday.

WAAY 31's Brittany Harry spent a few hours in the Kilpatrick community.

It's near Crossville in DeKalb County.

The good news is no injuries were reported there.

The bad, there's a lot of cleanup to do on County Road 124.

"Mother nature, can't calm mother nature," Landlord Marta Lorenzo said.

This after a roof ripped away from a home as strong winds rolled through.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom after the roof went flying.

Lorenzo says her first thought wasn't her property.

"First it's are the people okay, my renters," Lorenzo said. "Is anyone hurt or injured? You know you can replace stuff, but you can't replace somebody's life."

The community came together in cleanup efforts shortly after the storm.

Aside from the roof, there was little damage in the area.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family who is right now without a roof.

Lorenzo told WAAY 31 she and her husband hope to have the roof replaced soon.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you