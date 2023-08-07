Kilpatrick community cleaning up storm damage in DeKalb County

Strong storms caused a lot of damage across the region on Monday.
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry spent a few hours in the Kilpatrick community.
It's near Crossville in DeKalb County.
The good news is no injuries were reported there.
The bad, there's a lot of cleanup to do on County Road 124.
"Mother nature, can't calm mother nature," Landlord Marta Lorenzo said.
This after a roof ripped away from a home as strong winds rolled through.
Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom after the roof went flying.
Lorenzo says her first thought wasn't her property.
"First it's are the people okay, my renters," Lorenzo said. "Is anyone hurt or injured? You know you can replace stuff, but you can't replace somebody's life."
The community came together in cleanup efforts shortly after the storm.
Aside from the roof, there was little damage in the area.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family who is right now without a roof.
Lorenzo told WAAY 31 she and her husband hope to have the roof replaced soon.