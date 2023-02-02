Killen Volunteer Fire Department fundraises for new sonar equipment

The Killen Volunteer Fire Department is asking for community help raising funds for new sonar equipment.
Brandon Speth, a Killen volunteer firefighter, said the new unit would replace the 14-year-old sonar they currently have and help them perform quicker on calls.
"The newer technology has a lot sharper imaging, but it also allows us to move a little bit faster in situations where we need to see a little bit better and go a little bit deeper," Speth said.
This new sonar will cost $3000, which is how much the department wants to raise. And they may be hoping for new equipment, but Speth said they have no plans to discard the old unit.
"We wanna be able to put as many on the water as we can," Speth said. "Instead of just having one, we'll have two working in the best interest of the community."
With the new unit, they will not have excessively send divers down to check if the blob-like image on the old monitor is what they are searching for, rather than a barrel or stump of a tree. With the new sonar, they will have detailed images sent back to them, and Speth said the volunteers want to be able to save that time in future recovery missions.
"You still have a job to get done for these families and for these victims, and we wanna do that job done as fast as possible," Speth said.
All donations the department receives will go toward this new equipment.
Donations can be made by dropping off a check to Killen Town Hall or the Volunteer Fire Department located behind Killen Town Hall. The department's Venmo also accepts donations: @KillenFireRescue and checks can be mailed to P.O. box 27 Killen, AL, 35645.