Killen Volunteer Fire Department announces fundraiser for new sonar equipment

The Killen Volunteer Fire Department is asking for the community's help to raise funds for new sonar equipment.
Brandon Speth, a Killen volunteer firefighter, said the new unit would replace the 14-year-old sonar they currently have and help them perform more quickly on calls.
"The newer technology has a lot sharper imaging, but it also allows us to move a little bit faster in situations where we need to see a little bit better and go a little bit deeper," Speth said.
The new sonar will cost $3,000. The department aims to raise that amount, but even after they purchase a new unit, Speth said they have no plans to discard the old one.
"We wanna be able to put as many on the water as we can," Speth said. "Instead of just having one, we'll have two working in the best interest of the community."
With the new unit, they won't have to excessively send divers down to check if the blob-like image on the old monitor is what they are searching for, rather than a barrel or tree stump. Instead, they'll have detailed images, which can save valuable time during a recovery mission.
"You still have a job to get done for these families and for these victims, and we wanna do that job done as fast as possible," Speth said.
All donations that the department receives will go toward this new equipment.
Donations can be made by dropping off a check at Killen Town Hall or the fire station behind it. The public can also mail checks to P.O. Box 27, Killen, AL 35645, or donate via Venmo to @KillenFireRescue.