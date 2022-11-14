Killen Police, Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office add new drop boxes for unwanted or expired medications

Residents in Lauderdale and Limestone counties now have another option for getting rid of unwanted or expired medications that doesn't involve waiting until the next Drug Take Back Day event.
Killen Police Department and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office each announced the addition of a new, permanent dropoff box at their facility. The boxes allow residents to properly dispose of old medications that could otherwise find their way into the wrong hands or end up poisoning the environment.
The agencies' announcements also coincide with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency's report Monday, in which the DEA announced more than 5,100 pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescriptions drugs were collected during the latest National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
"We appreciate the community support we see during these events and encourage everyone to remove unneeded medications from their home," said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.
Another event is planned for April, but in the meantime, residents can use drop boxes like those at the Killen Police Department, located at 225 J C Mauldin Highway in Killen, or at the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, located at 101 W. Elm St. in Athens.
Additionally, most CVS, Walmart, Publix or Walgreen pharmacy locations will accept old or unwanted prescriptions. The DEA says residents can also drop them off at any of the following locations in North Alabama:
- Decatur — The Pill Box Pharmacy on Alabama 67 South;
- Harvest — Joe's Pharmacy on Capshaw Road;
- Huntsville — U.S. Army Fox Health Center on Goss Road SW; HH Pharmacy Med Mall on Memorial Parkway SW;
- Madison — Sure Save Pharmacy on U.S. 72; and
- Muscle Shoals — Village Drug Shop on Avalon Avenue.