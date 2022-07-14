Killen man charged with 121 counts of possessing child pornography

A Killen man faces 121 charges of possession of a child pornography, records show.
A deposition filed Tuesday in Lauderdale County district court says the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office received a report about an IP address registered to 57-year-old Kevin Gary Davis.
That report led to a further review of video files that included child pornography, which in turn led to a search warrant for Davis' electronic devices.
On July 7, the search revealed 121 images of child pornography on his cell phone, according to the deposition.
Davis was arrested Monday and released the same day on $75,000 bond.
His next court hearing is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 7.