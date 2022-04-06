Killen man admits to starting fire with flaming toilet paper roll

A Killen man admitted he was the reason a mobile home suffered extensive fire damage over the weekend.
According to court documents, 33-year-old Benjamin Smith told investigators he entered a mobile home on County Road 377 on Sunday. He said he lit a roll of toilet paper on fire and threw it into the home, causing lots of damage.
Witnesses first identified Smith as the offender. He confessed to the crime after being transported to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Smith is charged with second degree arson and third degree burglary. Both are felonies. He is in the Lauderdale County Jail.