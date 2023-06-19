Kilby Elementary summer camps at UNA prepares young students for future of robotics and STEM

A unique summer camp in the Shoals is continuing to bring the science of robotics to the forefront for young students.
Students at Kilby Elementary on the University of North Alabama campus are working in teams to run these robotics and STEM projects. Teams consist of a younger student and an older fifth grader.
Block measurements, algorithms, test adjustments and other challenges help prepare students for the future of robotics.
“It has a due purpose. It actually prepares them for possibly enrolling in our robotics program at Kilby and is a chance to look at career choices later on in life,” said Dr. Eric Kirkman of Kilby Elementary.
The school’s STEM camp runs for 8 weeks this summer and their robotics camp wrapped up last week.