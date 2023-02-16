Kids under 5 aren't getting their greens, but they are drinking sugary drinks, new CDC report says

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 04/05/1974. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&