Kids To Love adds Snap-On to their CTECH program

Kids To Love and Torch Technologies teamed together to bring Snap-on as the new addition to the KTECH program to help students get a quality certification in the manufacturing field.
Snap-on makes a great power tool that professionals use for students to learn the basics of hand tools and get hands-on training for any job that requires those skills, including automotive, manufacturing, and building maintenance.
"In the last several years, North Alabama has become just the powerhouse, in my opinion, in manufacturing, and the snap-on tools is just a great addition to that," said Lee Marshall, CEO and Founder of Kids To Love & KTECH
KTECH plans to offer additional Snap-On certifications in the future.