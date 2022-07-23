Kids receive back to school haircuts

Students will be heading back to the classroom before too long.
Saturday afternoon, a local store hosted an event to help ensure they're ready.
It was about giving back to the community and getting kids excited and ready to head back to school. Not to mention sending them back in style with a fresh cut, free of charge.
The event was held at City Gear and Hibbett Sports in Huntsville on Sparkman drive.
Plenty of families came out to take advantage of the community event.
Children also received free backpacks.
This couldn't have come at a better time as inflation continues to take a toll on everyone.
One parent says receiving the free haircuts and book bags saved her money, so now she can put that extra money towards other necessities for her kids.
Alton Dennis the district manager at City Gear says giving back is what this company is all about.
"Our business model is to be in underserved markets. We go into these underserved markets to take care of the community. We hire within the community. We support, to do this to show them that we care about our people. We care about every single dollar that you spend with us and to make sure that we continue to strive in the community," said Dennis.
Hibbett and City Gear came up with this idea four years ago and its been well received.