Kids receive back-to-school haircuts at free Huntsville event

Students will be heading back to the classroom before too long.
On Saturday afternoon, a store in Huntsville helped ensure they're ready by hosting a back-to-school event.
It was about giving back to the community and getting kids excited and ready to head back to school — and also sending them back in style with a fresh haircut, free of charge.
The event was held at City Gear and Hibbett Sports in Huntsville on Sparkman Drive.
Plenty of families came out to take advantage of the community event. Children also received free backpacks.
This couldn't have come at a better time, as inflation continues to take a toll on everyone. One parent said receiving the free haircuts and bookbags saved her money, so now she can put those funds towards other necessities for her kids.
Alton Dennis, district manager at City Gear, said giving back is what the company is all about.
"Our business model is to be in underserved markets. We go into these underserved markets to take care of the community. We hire within the community," Dennis said. "We support, to do this, to show them that we care about our people. We care about every single dollar that you spend with us and to make sure that we continue to strive in the community."
Hibbett and City Gear came up with the idea four years ago, and it's been well-received in the community.