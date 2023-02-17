'Kids got guns these days': Families call for security changes after incidents at Austin Junior High

Extra officers were on campus Friday at Austin Junior High as the school operates at a heightened alert.
Families say the additional security is comforting after three students were arrested in unrelated incidents this week.
"It's scary," Kevin McDonald said of the situation.
His brother is a student at Austin Junior High. The worst came to mind after he heard a student brought a gun to school Wednesday.
"I was praying that my brother is OK, and thank God other kids are fine and everybody at school," McDonald said.
Decatur Police said the gun was a loaded 9 mm Glock.
McDonald wants kids to stop the gun violence.
"I'm just worried that kids got guns these days. It's not worth it," McDonald said. "Gun is for protection, not to take to school and hurt people."
A juvenile probation officer took the student to the juvenile detention center in Tuscumbia on Wednesday. Earlier that day, Decatur Police had arrested two other students at Austin Junior High for disorderly conduct.
Decatur City school officials say the two students were serving in-school suspension when they got into a fight that could not be broken up, causing the school's resource officer to use a stun gun on one of the students.
While some may say that's going too far, McDonald disagrees.
"Nah, they're doing their job. They're doing their job to protect and serve their community," McDonald explained.
The school district said there was no direct threat to any other student in either incident. Investigators believe they are unrelated.
"It's just really scary. You know, it's outrageous. When I was a kid in middle school, I didn't have to worry about things like that. I didn't think such terrorism (would) be so close to home, you know, where we live," said Curtis Saint, whose brother goes to Decatur High School.
Both brothers are calling for changes, like extra cameras and metal detectors.
"Kids go to school, and you never know what they got. You never know what what they go through, what's on their mind," McDonald said.
"Even if they've gotta search people going into school, anybody or everybody that's coming through there, that'd be a good idea," Saint added.
They also think it's important for parents to keep guns secured, and for families and schools to have important discussions.
"Maybe they could do some things, like talking to kids, you know, expressing more ways to handle problems that they're going through in life — and talk about it in right ways, other than, you know, just being retaliating or rebellious," Curtis said.
Both brothers said they're grateful for the SRO who handled this week's incidents.