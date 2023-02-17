'Kids got guns these days': Families call for security changes after incidents at Austin Junior High

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It will
then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'Kids got guns these days': Families call for security changes after incidents at Austin Junior High

  • Updated
  • 0
Austin Junior High

Austin Junior High School in Decatur

Extra officers were on campus Friday at Austin Junior High as the school operates at a heightened alert.

Families say the additional security is comforting after three students were arrested in unrelated incidents this week.

"It's scary," Kevin McDonald said of the situation.

His brother is a student at Austin Junior High. The worst came to mind after he heard a student brought a gun to school Wednesday.

"I was praying that my brother is OK, and thank God other kids are fine and everybody at school," McDonald said.

Decatur Police said the gun was a loaded 9 mm Glock.

McDonald wants kids to stop the gun violence.

"I'm just worried that kids got guns these days. It's not worth it," McDonald said. "Gun is for protection, not to take to school and hurt people."

A juvenile probation officer took the student to the juvenile detention center in Tuscumbia on Wednesday. Earlier that day, Decatur Police had arrested two other students at Austin Junior High for disorderly conduct.

Decatur City school officials say the two students were serving in-school suspension when they got into a fight that could not be broken up, causing the school's resource officer to use a stun gun on one of the students.

While some may say that's going too far, McDonald disagrees.

"Nah, they're doing their job. They're doing their job to protect and serve their community," McDonald explained.

The school district said there was no direct threat to any other student in either incident. Investigators believe they are unrelated.

"It's just really scary. You know, it's outrageous. When I was a kid in middle school, I didn't have to worry about things like that. I didn't think such terrorism (would) be so close to home, you know, where we live," said Curtis Saint, whose brother goes to Decatur High School.

Both brothers are calling for changes, like extra cameras and metal detectors.

"Kids go to school, and you never know what they got. You never know what what they go through, what's on their mind," McDonald said.

"Even if they've gotta search people going into school, anybody or everybody that's coming through there, that'd be a good idea," Saint added.

They also think it's important for parents to keep guns secured, and for families and schools to have important discussions.

"Maybe they could do some things, like talking to kids, you know, expressing more ways to handle problems that they're going through in life — and talk about it in right ways, other than, you know, just being retaliating or rebellious," Curtis said.

Both brothers said they're grateful for the SRO who handled this week's incidents.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you