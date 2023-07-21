Kidnapping victim’s ‘Help Me!’ sign leads to girl’s rescue, suspect’s arrest

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northern Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 512 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain approaching a line extending from Elkmont to Athens
eastward into Madison County, which includes the cities of
Harvest, Madison and Huntsville. Due to the very heavy rains from
last night, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Moores Mill,
Hazel Green, Gurley, Harvest, Alabama A And M University, New
Market, Elkmont, Toney, Fisk, Capshaw, Ryland, French Mill,
Brownsboro, Holland Gin, Maysville and Plevna.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 206 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
previous thunderstorms in the area. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 5 and 7
inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Kidnapping victim’s ‘Help Me!’ sign leads to girl’s rescue, suspect’s arrest

  • Updated
A 13-year-old kidnapping victim was rescued in Southern California after making a “Help Me!” sign to alert passersby, which then led to the arrest of a Texas man.

(CNN) — A 13-year-old kidnapping victim was rescued in Southern California after making a “Help Me!” sign to alert passersby, which then led to the arrest of a Texas man.

Steven Robert Sablan, 61, is now facing federal kidnapping charges for the incident in which he is alleged to have pulled a gun on the girl as she walked along a sidewalk in San Antonio, Texas, earlier this month.

“If you don’t get in the car with me, I am going to hurt you,” Sablan told the victim, according to court documents.

Once inside the car, Sablan is alleged to have repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl as he drove her from Texas to California, as outlined in the affidavit.

Sablan was indicted by a grand jury this week on one count of kidnapping and one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges later this month, the US Department of Justice announced on Thursday. CNN is seeking comment from Sablan’s legal representation.

Police said that while Sablan went into a laundromat in Long Beach, California, on July 9 the girl flashed her “Help Me!” sign from inside the suspect’s parked vehicle, prompting a good Samaritan to call 911. Long Beach Police officers said the girl was “visibly emotional and distressed” upon their arrival.

After running the vehicle’s license plate, officers learned that Sablan was wanted on a burglary charge in Fort Worth, Texas, and considered armed and dangerous, according to the affidavit, which also notes Sablan’s prior convictions for robbery and drug possession.

A black handgun, later determined to be a BB gun, a switchblade, and handcuffs, were found in Sablan’s vehicle, according to the federal affidavit.

If convicted on both charges, Sablan could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN’s Claire Colbert contributed to this report.