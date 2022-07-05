Kidnapping suspect arrested in Kentucky

The man wanted for kidnapping an Anniston woman was captured Tuesday evening in Kentucky, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said 47-year-old Tony Lamar White was captured in Richmond by the Highway Patrol.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says suspicions immediately arose during a missing person investigation for Betty Cobb, because her keys and phone were still on her bed, and her glasses and groceries were found in the driveway.
Police scoured surveillance video of stores the woman had been shopping at which eventually led them to multiple locations connected to 47-year-old Tony Lamar White. Investigators found her bound by duct tape in the closet of a house on South Wilmer Street.