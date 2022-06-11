Kickoff to Juneteenth weekend event held in North Huntsville

Diversity, unity, and peace are the themes of a Juneteenth that took place Saturday afternoon at the Bob Harrison Wellness and Advocacy Center
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the US.
This event was all about people in the community coming together and having a good time.
The event had live music, games, and rides for kids.
There were giveaways and for the first 500 people who arrive, free food and ice cream.
This is the fourth annual Juneteenth event.
The event was hosted by the North Huntsville Business Association.
Organizers say it's a time to help educate people on the significance of Juneteenth and to celebrate a time when slaves were told they were free.
Judy Hardin of the North Huntsville Business Association says she's extremely proud to see such a positive community-friendly event happen in North Huntsville.
"I believe in diversity, unity, and definitely peace. I’d like to see our community at peace. North Huntsville has a gift and it also has a bright star and we are that star. We want everyone to know, don’t be afraid to come in this community cause you’re going to realize we’re the best-kept secret," said Hardin.
She also adds that this event took place the weekend before Juneteenth because they don't want to interfere with the long list of Juneteenth events that are taking place next week.
Juneteenth is on June 19th.