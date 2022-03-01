Kicking off March with more sunshine and warm temperatures

Happy meteorological Spring! Although the Spring Equinox is still a couple weeks away, we are treated with more Spring-like weather to kick off the month of March. It is another chilly morning though and you made the ice scraper to get some frost off the windshield. Temperatures surge quickly once the sun comes up. After hitting 60 yesterday, we are in the mid 60s this afternoon with clear skies and more sunshine. Our warming trend continues for the remainder of the week. Temperatures are back in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday and the mid 70s by Friday with mostly sunny skies.
The weekend forecast will stay warm but may not be totally dry. Some areas could make a run for 80 degrees for the first time this year by Sunday. However, clouds are on the increase Friday and Saturday as high pressure begins to break down across the southeast. This will allow for our next cold front to inch closer to the region. The high pressure will take its time breaking down, meaning the cold front will get hung up to our northwest. As a result, we should all stay dry Saturday but the chance will be there for spotty showers Sunday especially west of I-65. The cold front finally moves in Monday, bringing higher chances for rain and a few thunderstorms. Rainfall up to a half inch are expected through Monday over northeast Alabama with higher amounts closer to an inch near the Mississippi state line and southern Tennessee.
Beyond Monday, the wet weather pattern looks to continue. Additional rainfall is likely through the middle of next week but the exact amounts and timing is still in flux at this point.