Kicking off July with more humidity and more storms

New month, same weather. Temperatures on this Friday morning are in the low to mid 70s in North Alabama and will eventually head for 90 degrees this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms develop later this morning and continue into the afternoon. Coverage will be a touch more widespread today compared to recent days, but severe weather is unlikely. Any storm can still produce a brief heavy downpour and gusty winds. Storms once again fade past sunset.
There are no major changes to your 4th of July weekend forecast. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s but an increase in moisture will push feels like temperatures to near 100 degrees. Spotty showers and storms will bubble up each afternoon before ending past sunset. This weekend will not be a washout, but be ready to head inside if a storm approaches your location! Temperatures climb into the mid 90s next week as daily storm chances linger. Feels like temperatures could approach Heat Advisory criteria by Tuesday and Wednesday as "air you can wear" continues to take control.