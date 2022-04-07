 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT THROUGH 9 AM CDT SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...A brief period of subfreezing temperatures in the 30-32
degree range is possible.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT through 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Subfreezing temperatures could damage or kill crops
and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected
outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS confirmation is inspiring local black, female attorneys

  • Updated
  • 0
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, March 23.

 Alex Brandon/AP

Kentanji Brown Jackson's historic Supreme Court confirmation is inspiring local attorneys in Huntsville to keep pushing forward in the justice system.

It is all about representation, and having a well-qualified, woman of color represented on the highest court is powerful for current and aspiring attorneys.

"For all of the little brown and black girls out there, it's so important for them to see people that look like them in these roles," says Raven Perry-Beach, the managing attorney at Beach Law Practice.

Representation is what inspired Perry-Beach to become an attorney in the first place.

"I would not be where I am today had I not met a black attorney when I was 13-years-old," she says.

However, her 15 years practicing law in Huntsville haven't come without challenges.

"I can honestly say that one of the biggest hardships is being a black female attorney," says Perry-Beach.

"It can be hard sometimes. It's a male dominated profession. Minorities are still very much minorities in the practice of law," says attorney Kimberly Rucker.

She has watched Jackson's confirmation process in awe.

"This has been a real lesson for me to watch her walk gracefully through this process," she says.

Rucker is running for Madison County district court judge.

"It's good for us as a country to embrace diversity," explains Rucker.

For the critics who say Justice Jackson isn't qualified to serve on the highest court, Rucker says, "I don't know that anyone wants to really choose a candidate who doesn't have the qualifications, that's a baseline. And so I think that the idea that she's not qualified and that the only reason that she's there is because she's African American is ridiculous."

"I get up every day and I try to make the world a better place, and I think that's what Justice Jackson represents," says Perry-Beach.

Justice Jackson won't formally take her seat on the bench until late June or early July, when Justice Stephen Breyer officially retires.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you