Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS confirmation is inspiring local black, female attorneys

Kentanji Brown Jackson's historic Supreme Court confirmation is inspiring local attorneys in Huntsville to keep pushing forward in the justice system.
It is all about representation, and having a well-qualified, woman of color represented on the highest court is powerful for current and aspiring attorneys.
"For all of the little brown and black girls out there, it's so important for them to see people that look like them in these roles," says Raven Perry-Beach, the managing attorney at Beach Law Practice.
Representation is what inspired Perry-Beach to become an attorney in the first place.
"I would not be where I am today had I not met a black attorney when I was 13-years-old," she says.
However, her 15 years practicing law in Huntsville haven't come without challenges.
"I can honestly say that one of the biggest hardships is being a black female attorney," says Perry-Beach.
"It can be hard sometimes. It's a male dominated profession. Minorities are still very much minorities in the practice of law," says attorney Kimberly Rucker.
She has watched Jackson's confirmation process in awe.
"This has been a real lesson for me to watch her walk gracefully through this process," she says.
Rucker is running for Madison County district court judge.
"It's good for us as a country to embrace diversity," explains Rucker.
For the critics who say Justice Jackson isn't qualified to serve on the highest court, Rucker says, "I don't know that anyone wants to really choose a candidate who doesn't have the qualifications, that's a baseline. And so I think that the idea that she's not qualified and that the only reason that she's there is because she's African American is ridiculous."
"I get up every day and I try to make the world a better place, and I think that's what Justice Jackson represents," says Perry-Beach.
Justice Jackson won't formally take her seat on the bench until late June or early July, when Justice Stephen Breyer officially retires.