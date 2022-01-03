Kessler Recognized By SEC, ESPN and Naismith Trophy As Player of the Week

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 845 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM CST Monday was 18.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.9 feet on 01/04/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Black Ice Possible Tuesday Morning Along and East of Interstate 65...

Melting snow will refreeze this evening across the Tennessee
Valley, creating patches of black ice, especially on bridges and
overpasses Tuesday morning. This includes Limestone, Morgan,
Cullman, Marshall, Madison, Jackson, and Dekalb Counties in Alabama.
In Southern Middle Tennessee, this includes Lincoln, Franklin, and
Moore Counties.

Allow extra time to reach your destination Tuesday morning, and do
not assume that a well traveled roadway will be free of snow or ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Kessler Recognized By SEC, ESPN and Naismith Trophy As Player of the Week

  • 0
Kessler POTW

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn men's basketball forward/center Walker Kessler was recognized by the Southeastern Conference and multiple national media and awards committees as its Player of the Week selection on Monday.

 

It was his first career weekly SEC honor. Kessler was also selected as the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Player of the Week as well as ESPN Power Rankings Player of the Week. College basketball analysts Jon Rothstein, Gary Parrish and Seth Greenberg recognized him on their weekly lists.

 

In his conference debut, the sophomore led then No. 11-ranked Auburn to a 70-55 victory over No. 16 LSU in both teams' SEC opener on Dec. 29 at Auburn Arena. It was LSU's first loss of the season as the Tigers rolled to their ninth-straight win.

 

Kessler recorded the second-ever triple-double in program history – joining former Auburn forward Kenny Gabriel – with a game-high tying 16 points, 10 rebounds a career-high 11 blocks in 28 minutes of action. He shot 75 percent from the field and showed his diverse range with a made 3-pointer in the second half.

 

In addition, he became the first player in the SEC to have consecutive games with 7+ blocks since 2013. Kessler made seven blocked shots against Murray State on Dec. 22.

 

He is currently on a season-best four-game double-digit scoring streak and leads the SEC and is third nationally averaging 4.4 blocks per game. According to STATS, Kessler is also the only NCAA Division I player in the last 25 years to have a triple-double against a 10-0 or better team. He is one of only nine NCAA Division I players this season to register a triple double – the only in the SEC and one of three from a Power 5 Conference.

 

For the second time this season, freshman forward Jabari Smith was tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week. He shared the weekly award with Kentucky's TyTy Washington Jr.

 

Last week, Smith extended his team-best, double-digit scoring streak to 10-straight games in the LSU victory. He registered a game-high tying 16 points, while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor with two 3-pointers in his SEC debut. He is currently the team's leading scorer averaging 16.2 points per game which is fifth-best in the league.