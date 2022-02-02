Kenny Morson named head football coach at Florence High School

FLORENCE — Following a process that included a multistate approach and discussions with several candidates that lasted nearly three weeks, Florence High School announced the hiring of Kenny Morson as the program's next head football coach.
Morson brings 28 years of coaching experience, including three seasons as a head coach and 22 seasons as an offensive coordinator.
"Kenny Morson is a dynamic leader whose experience, character, integrity, and lifelong connection to his hometown of Florence impressed us from the very start of this process,” Florence Athletics Director Byron Graham said.
Graham noted Morson's years of success at Decatur High and how he led a Fayetteville, Tennessee, team to the state championship in his second season as head coach.
"He is an outstanding teacher and great communicator with a strong vision for player development in all three phases of our team," Graham said.
A native of Florence, Morson played quarterback at Coffee High School before embarking on a coaching career at Colbert Heights. After Colbert Heights, he moved to Decatur, where he spent 22 years as offensive coordinator. In three seasons as Fayetteville (Tenn.) High School head coach, he compiled a 34-4 record, capped by a state championship in 2020.