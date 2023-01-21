Keeping your children safe while on the internet

Since the beginning of the 21st century, as the internet has grown, so have the advances of child predators on its apps and sites.
According to the F.B.I, 89% of sexual advances towards children takes place on apps like Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat.
In more than a quarter of cases, predators will ask the children for explicit photos of themselves.
The U.S. Department of Justice is recommending tips for parents to take.
These include creating an online safety plan with your children, reviewing the sites and apps they use, using parental settings to restrict access to some sites and apps, and telling your child to avoid sharing any personal information on the internet.
U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) have joined together to co-sponsor a bipartisan bill that gives parents more ways to protect their children.
One way would be by requiring social media sites to to participate in yearly audits to ensure they are keeping children safe.