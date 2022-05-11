Keeping this summer-like trend

Expect another mostly sunny day Thursday with very warm temperatures, meaning highs in the upper 80s. The humidity won't be quite as high, but it still won't be too terribly pleasant by mid-afternoon.
As a cutoff low creeps inland across the southeast, rain chances will start to increase ever so slightly. A very low-end shower chance is in the forecast across northeast Alabama Friday, then we'll have more scattered activity Saturday. Temperatures won't be quite as warm this weekend with highs in the mid 80s. An approaching cold front early next week also elevates rain chances some and we'll remain warm.