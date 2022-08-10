Keep that umbrella handy today!

A stormy weather pattern continues today and tomorrow. Rain coverage peaks each afternoon, with the strongest storms capable of heavy rain and gusty winds.
More widespread rain and storms be present today with slightly less chance for rain on Thursday but scattered storms still expected. With more clouds, highs are in the upper 80s through Thursday.
A cold front moves through North Alabama Thursday night and early Friday. Drier air settles in to close out the workweek, ending our rain chances and giving us a much-needed break from the humidity this weekend! Highs sill hover near 90 through Sunday before the humidity makes a comeback next week.
WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.