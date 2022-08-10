 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 1215 PM CDT.

* At 905 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across Madison County from
Gurley to Madison. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in this
area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Gurley, Alabama A And M
University, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Ryland,
Hampton Cove and Brownsboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

Keep that umbrella handy today!

  • Updated
  • 0

A stormy weather pattern continues today and tomorrow. Rain coverage peaks each afternoon, with the strongest storms capable of heavy rain and gusty winds.

More widespread rain and storms be present today with slightly less chance for rain on Thursday but scattered storms still expected. With more clouds, highs are in the upper 80s through Thursday.

Dining Forecast

A cold front moves through North Alabama Thursday night and early Friday. Drier air settles in to close out the workweek, ending our rain chances and giving us a much-needed break from the humidity this weekend! Highs sill hover near 90 through Sunday before the humidity makes a comeback next week.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

