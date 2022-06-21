Katie Britt wins Republican primary runoff election for U.S. Senate

Katie Britt has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
Britt couldn't hide a large grin as she talked to her supporters Tuesday night, proclaiming, "We did it!"
She said her children were the reason she got in the race, and now she plans to continue fighting for Christian conservative values and Alabama's future.
"No one will work harder in the United States Senate," she said. "I will work tirelessly every day to make Alabama proud."
Britt defeated six-term Congressman Mo Brooks in the runoff and will now face Democratic nominee Will Boyd in the November general election.
In a concession speech Tuesday, Brooks said he's proud to have fought alongside his supporters.
"The fight continues after today," he said.
He notably never mentioned Britt by name in his speech, offering congratulations instead to "my opponent" and the Alabama Democratic party.
However, he later said, "if America and Alabama voters don't get smarter, there's no point in having elections."
