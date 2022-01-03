Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest living person, turns 119

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 845 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM CST Monday was 18.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.9 feet on 01/04/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Black Ice Possible Tuesday Morning Along and East of Interstate 65...

Melting snow will refreeze this evening across the Tennessee
Valley, creating patches of black ice, especially on bridges and
overpasses Tuesday morning. This includes Limestone, Morgan,
Cullman, Marshall, Madison, Jackson, and Dekalb Counties in Alabama.
In Southern Middle Tennessee, this includes Lincoln, Franklin, and
Moore Counties.

Allow extra time to reach your destination Tuesday morning, and do
not assume that a well traveled roadway will be free of snow or ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

  • Updated
  • 0
Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest living person, turns 119

 Kyodo News/Getty Images

Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest living person, turned 119 years old on Sunday, according to a Twitter post published by her great-granddaughter, Junko Tanaka.

"Great achievement. (Kane Tanaka) reached 119 years of age," Junko tweeted, with a photograph of her great-grandmother, whom she saw in December. "I hope you'll continue to live life cheerfully and to the fullest."

Junko shared a photo on Twitter of two commemorative Coca-Cola bottles that Tanaka was given for her birthday, the labels personalized with her name and age.

"Birthday gift 1: Introducing the presents received for Kane's birthday. Really appreciate this gift. Coca-Cola company made a commemorative birthday bottle. It seems (Kane) is still drinking Coca-Cola as usual," Junko tweeted.

Junko spoke to CNN in March 2021, when her great-grandmother was preparing to carry the Olympic torch ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. She started the Twitter account in January 2020 to commemorate Tanaka's life.

"I might be biased because I'm related to her but I think it's kind of amazing — I wanted to share that with the world and for people to feel inspired and to feel her joy," Junko said.

Born in 1903, Tanaka married a rice shop owner at the age of 19, and worked in the family store until she was 103.

Tanaka has lived through a multitude of historical events, surviving two world wars and the 1918 Spanish flu. Her life has spanned 49 Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

"I don't remember her talking much about the past ... She's very forward thinking — she really enjoys living in the present," Tanaka's grandson, Eiji Tanaka, told CNN last year.

Tanaka is living in a nursing home in Fukuoka prefecture. Her family said she keeps her mind and body engaged by doing math, and remaining curious.

The Guinness Book of World Records recognized her as the world's oldest living person in 2019.

In September 2021, Spain's Saturnino de la Fuente García became the oldest living man at 112 years old. He was born in 1909, and endured the Spanish Civil War, working as a shoemaker.

He said the secret to a long life is, "A quiet life... and do not hurt anyone," according to a press release from Guinness World Records.

Tanaka received congratulatory messages from Twitter users on her birthday.

"It's awesome that at 119 years old she can look straight at the camera and make a peace sign," said Twitter user @TuNatoron.

"Congratulations!! Please always stay healthy," said Mee-san, another Twitter user.

