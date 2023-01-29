Juvenile rescued, man still missing after Colbert County boating incident

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says one man is missing following a marine-related incident.
It happened about 11:20 a.m. Saturday when a boat struck a bridge piling near the TVA’s Rockpile Boat Ramp on Pickwick Lake on the Colbert- Lauderdale county line.
ALEA says two people on the boat were thrown overboard.
A 13-year-old was rescued.
ALEA says Daniel E. Hamm of Florence is still missing.
Troopers with ALEA's Marine Patrol Division, ALEA’s Aviation Unit, the Florence Dive Team are assisting Colbert County EMA search and rescue efforts along with several other agencies.