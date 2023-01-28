Juvenile rescued, 63-year-old still missing following Lauderdale County boating incident

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says one man is missing following a marine-related incident.
It happened around 11:20 Saturday morning when a boat struck a bridge piling near the TVA’s Rockpile Boat Ramp on Pickwick Lake in Lauderdale County.
ALEA says two people on the boat were thrown overboard.
A 13-year-old was rescued.
ALEA says 63-year-old Daniel E. Hamm, of Florence, is still missing.
Troopers with ALEA's Marine Patrol Division, ALEA’s Aviation Unit, the Florence Dive Team and with several other agencies are assisting with search and rescue efforts.